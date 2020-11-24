Pac-12 announces post-Christmas dates: Arizona to open at Washington on New Year's Eve

The Pac-12 announced the rest of its men's basketball schedule Tuesday, with Arizona scheduled to open at Washington on New Year's Eve and finish the regular season at home against ASU on March 6.
Pac-12 teams are scheduled to play 20 games for the first time this season, with two games already added back into December that were scheduled to be skipped from the traditional 18-game rotation. The exact dates for those final 18 games were released Tuesday.
As expected, the conference lumped all rivalry games on to March 6 so as to leave the early portion of that week open for potential rescheduling purposes. In addition, the vast majority of league games are scheduled only on Thursdays and Saturdays, so as to also allow makeups to be squeezed in early in weeks if needed and cut down on travel cost and exposure.
All of Arizona's games will be held on Thursdays or Saturdays.
Here's how Arizona's schedule looks as of now: (Many times and TV coverage are yet to be announced)
ARIZONA'S 2020-21 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Wednesday: NAU — POSTPONED
Friday: GRAMBLING, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Sunday: UTEP*, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 2: COLORADO, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 5: NORTHERN COLORADO, time TBA, (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 19: at Stanford, time TBA (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA
Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA
Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA
Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA
Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA
Jan. 30: CALIFORNIA, time and TV TBA
Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA
Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA
Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA
Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA
Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA
Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA
Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA
Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA
March 6/7: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA
* Southwest Classic multi-team event
