Pac-12 announces post-Christmas dates: Arizona to open at Washington on New Year's Eve

  • Updated
Arizona Washington Basketball

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker is hugged by walk-on Kory Jones after leading the Wildcats to a win at Washington last season. Baker had a career-high 17 points with 4-of-7 3-point shooting, hitting a long 3 to put UA ahead with 44 seconds left.

 Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

The Pac-12 announced the rest of its men's basketball schedule Tuesday, with Arizona scheduled to open at Washington on New Year's Eve and finish the regular season at home against ASU on March 6.

Pac-12 teams are scheduled to play 20 games for the first time this season, with two games already added back into December that were scheduled to be skipped from the traditional 18-game rotation. The exact dates for those final 18 games were released Tuesday.

As expected, the conference lumped all rivalry games on to March 6 so as to leave the early portion of that week open for potential rescheduling purposes. In addition, the vast majority of league games are scheduled only on Thursdays and Saturdays, so as to also allow makeups to be squeezed in early in weeks if needed and cut down on travel cost and exposure.

All of Arizona's games will be held on Thursdays or Saturdays.

Here's how Arizona's schedule looks as of now: (Many times and TV coverage are yet to be announced)

ARIZONA'S 2020-21 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Wednesday: NAU — POSTPONED

Friday: GRAMBLING, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sunday: UTEP*, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 2: COLORADO, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 5: NORTHERN COLORADO, time TBA, (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 19: at Stanford, time TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA

Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA

Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA

Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA

Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA

Jan. 30: CALIFORNIA, time and TV TBA

Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA

Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA

Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA

Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA

Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA

Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA

March 6/7: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA

* Southwest Classic multi-team event

