Pac-12 cuts quarantine time to five days for athletes who test positive for COVID

The Pac-12 updated its protocols to cut the quarantine time for athletes to return following a positive COVID test from 10 days to as early as five days, potentially allowing basketball season to proceed with fewer interruptions.

The Pac-12's new policy, which follows updated CDC guidance that also cuts the recommended quarantine time to five days, asymptomatic players who test positive must isolate for five days and wear a mask for the next five days but can play without a mask after five days if they also have a negative PCR test.

Symptomatic players who test positive must isolate for at least five days until symptoms have improved and wear a mask for another 10 days -- but can also play without a mask after five days if they have a negative PCR test.

While the policy for those testing positive does not vary for unvaccinated or vaccinated athletes, it does slightly for those who are exposed to someone with a suspected or known COVID case.