 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pac-12 deals Arizona a break: Wildcats won't have to play at Colorado next season

Pac-12 deals Arizona a break: Wildcats won't have to play at Colorado next season

  • Updated

CU fans cheer in the second half of Colorado's Feb. 26 win over Arizona in Boulder.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday that Arizona will play at Utah and host California next December as the added-back portion of its 20-game conference schedule.

That means the Wildcats will receive a break in not having to play at Colorado, where they are just 2-7 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12, including a 79-63 loss on Feb. 26 this season. Arizona will also miss a home game with Stanford in 2022-23.

The Wildcats' game at Utah is set for Dec. 1 while UA will host Cal on Dec. 4, with the remaining 18 games to be played after Christmas.

The standard 18-game portion of the Wildcats' 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule is expected to be announced in late summer, sometimes with the weekend pairs announced earlier in the offseason.

The Pac-12 has continued its 18-game rotation every season but, since moving to 20 games overall in 2020-21, adds back one road game and one home game that would have been missed in an 18-game schedule.

The portions of Arizona's schedule that are set for 2022-23: 

Nov. 7 NAU

Nov. 10 Southern

Nov. 21-23 Maui Invitational (Bracket TBA. Other participants: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech

Dec. 1 at Utah

Dec. 4 California

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News