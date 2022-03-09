Pac-12 deals Arizona a break: Wildcats won't have to play at Colorado next season

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday that Arizona will play at Utah and host California next December as the added-back portion of its 20-game conference schedule.

That means the Wildcats will receive a break in not having to play at Colorado, where they are just 2-7 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12, including a 79-63 loss on Feb. 26 this season. Arizona will also miss a home game with Stanford in 2022-23.

The Wildcats' game at Utah is set for Dec. 1 while UA will host Cal on Dec. 4, with the remaining 18 games to be played after Christmas.