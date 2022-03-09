Pac-12 deals Arizona a break: Wildcats won't have to play at Colorado next season

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday that Arizona will play at Utah and host California next December as the added-back portion of its 20-game conference schedule.
That means the Wildcats will receive a break in not having to play at Colorado, where they are just 2-7 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12, including a 79-63 loss on Feb. 26 this season. Arizona will also miss a home game with Stanford in 2022-23.
🗣️ BREAKING NEWS 🗣️We’ve got the the 2022-23 #Pac12MBB schedule for early conference games! 🏀📺 Pac-12 Network 📱https://t.co/7bHMYBrFK8#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/8Jpaad2pE5— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 9, 2022
The Wildcats' game at Utah is set for Dec. 1 while UA will host Cal on Dec. 4, with the remaining 18 games to be played after Christmas.
The standard 18-game portion of the Wildcats' 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule is expected to be announced in late summer, sometimes with the weekend pairs announced earlier in the offseason.
The Pac-12 has continued its 18-game rotation every season but, since moving to 20 games overall in 2020-21, adds back one road game and one home game that would have been missed in an 18-game schedule.
The portions of Arizona's schedule that are set for 2022-23:
Nov. 7 NAU
Nov. 10 Southern
Nov. 21-23 Maui Invitational (Bracket TBA. Other participants: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech
Dec. 1 at Utah
Dec. 4 California