Pac-12 distributes $33.6 million to schools in 2019-20, up 4% despite pandemic

Things will get worse in fiscal 2020-21, of course. Largely because the 2020 football season was significantly reduced, the San Jose Mercury News cited forecasts from Washington and WSU estimating payouts in 2020-21 of about $22 million, about a third less.

Meanwhile, as first reported by the Mercury News, the Pac-12's 990 tax filing from 2020 revealed that Scott was paid only $4.62 million in calendar year 2019, down from $5.37 million in 2018. USA Today reported that Scott's bonus was $1.33 million less than in 2018-19, with the Pac-12 saying his bonus is tied to growth in media revenue.