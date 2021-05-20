Pac-12 distributes $33.6 million to schools in 2019-20, up 4% despite pandemic

The Pac-12 announced Thursday it distributed $33.6 million each to its member schools from fiscal year 2019-20, an amount that is up 4% from 2018-19 despite the pandemic-related shutdowns that hit in March 2020.
The Pac-12 reported receiving only $22.9 million in NCAA revenues, a 40% drop from the $38.2 million it received in 2018-19. But that was made up partly by an increase in television rights (from $351 to $362 million), largely because almost all of its obligations were met before the March shutdowns, and a bowl revenue increase from $114 to $119 million.
The $33.6 million distribution was low among major conferences, with USA Today reporting that the Big Ten paid its schools $54.3 million, the SEC $45.5 million and the Big 12 between $37 million to $45.5 million.
“It was a challenging year," said Oregon president Michael Schill, Pac-12 CEO Group chair, in a statement. "Like everything, the Pac-12 conference was impacted by the pandemic. I appreciate all the work of commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12 to reduce costs and maximize distributions despite the challenges.”
Things will get worse in fiscal 2020-21, of course. Largely because the 2020 football season was significantly reduced, the San Jose Mercury News cited forecasts from Washington and WSU estimating payouts in 2020-21 of about $22 million, about a third less.
Meanwhile, as first reported by the Mercury News, the Pac-12's 990 tax filing from 2020 revealed that Scott was paid only $4.62 million in calendar year 2019, down from $5.37 million in 2018. USA Today reported that Scott's bonus was $1.33 million less than in 2018-19, with the Pac-12 saying his bonus is tied to growth in media revenue.
Scott's compensation for calendar 2019 is listed as $3 million in base salary, plus an $875,000 bonus, $403,198 in "other reportable compensation" and another $342,748 in retirement and nontaxable benefits. The Pac-12's filing says Scott is allowed to fly via charter or first class "at his discretion," and that if his spouse travels with him without a business purpose, the expense is treated compensation for tax purposes.
According to the Pac-12's 990 form, Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken received $1.25 million, while Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich made $664,193 and CFO Brent Willman made $648,490.
The Pac-12's 990 from 2019-20 is attached as a PDF. Past 990s from the Pac-12 can be found via the ProPublica database.