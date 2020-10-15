Pac-12 makes it official: Conference hoops schedule is 20 games for men, 22 for women

As expected, the Pac-12 confirmed Thursday that men's basketball teams will stick with their original plan of expanding to 20 conference games this season while the women will schedule 22.
Pac-12 men's teams will likely play two extra conference games before Christmas, with Arizona to face Colorado and Stanford, and an 18-game schedule after the holiday break. That leaves seven games for nonconference play under the NCAA's 27-game limit for this season, and Arizona is likely to play NAU, Grambling, Sam Houston State, Bakersfield, Cal Baptist, Montana, and Northern Colorado.
However, the Pac-12 said it is still working on exact schedule models. The conference is expected to consider allowing for make-up games by playing rivalry games on the same dates, among other possibilities.
Meanwhile, Arizona notified its basketball season-ticket holders Thursday that they have until Oct. 29 to opt-out for 2020-21.
Those who opt out can donate their 2020-21 payments, apply their full payment toward 2021-22 tickets or leave UA with at least a 25% percent deposit for 2021-22 and receive a refund for the rest. They can also receive a full refund, but their seats would not be saved for 2021-22.
The Pac-12 has said no fans will be allowed on campus sites until at least January, and if they are allowed, fans will not likely receive their normal seats for 2020-21.
UA associate AD Chris Celona said the school is preparing for multiple scenarios, all with socially distant seating and COVID-19 protocols, if fans are allowed at some point.
