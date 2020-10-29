Pac-12 releases rest of basketball schedule, with Arizona Wildcats in Washington over New Year's

After facing Colorado and Stanford in December, Arizona will open the traditional 18-game portion of the 2020-21 Pac-12 basketball schedule at Washington and Washington State over New Year's weekend and end it with a home game against ASU in the first full week of March.

The conference announced its full schedule pairs Thursday, although exact dates, times and television coverage remain to be announced. The Pac-12 also said "weekly matchups have been designed to allow for flexibility should a need arise for rescheduled contests," most likely by using the open dates during a one-game rivalry week but with other more major changes possible.

Before the pandemic hit, the Pac-12 had planned to expand from 18 to 20 games for the first time in its history and decided to stick with it even with only a 27-game maximum this year after the NCAA moved up the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

The conference is essentially using the final year of its 10-year, rotating schedule of 18 games, in which all Pac-12 teams play their travel partner twice each year and miss one set of road games and one set of home games. To make it to 20 this year, two of the scheduled "skips" were added back.