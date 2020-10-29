 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pac-12 releases rest of basketball schedule, with Arizona Wildcats in Washington over New Year's
editor's pick top story

Pac-12 releases rest of basketball schedule, with Arizona Wildcats in Washington over New Year's

University of Arizona vs UCLA

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (10) draws a bead on his man as he sets up to defend against UCLA in the second half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, February 8, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After facing Colorado and Stanford in December, Arizona will open the traditional 18-game portion of the 2020-21 Pac-12 basketball schedule at Washington and Washington State over New Year's weekend and end it with a home game against ASU in the first full week of March.

The conference announced its full schedule pairs Thursday, although exact dates, times and television coverage remain to be announced. The Pac-12 also said "weekly matchups have been designed to allow for flexibility should a need arise for rescheduled contests," most likely by using the open dates during a one-game rivalry week but with other more major changes possible.

Before the pandemic hit, the Pac-12 had planned to expand from 18 to 20 games for the first time in its history and decided to stick with it even with only a 27-game maximum this year after the NCAA moved up the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

The conference is essentially using the final year of its 10-year, rotating schedule of 18 games, in which all Pac-12 teams play their travel partner twice each year and miss one set of road games and one set of home games. To make it to 20 this year, two of the scheduled "skips" were added back.

In Arizona's case, the Pac-12 assigned it a Dec. 2 game at Colorado and a Dec. 19 game at Stanford, with the Wildcats still scheduled to skip a road game at Cal and a home game with Utah.

Here's how Arizona's full schedule looks now. All dates subject to change and exact Pac-12 game dates after Christmas to be announced.

Nov. 25 NAU

Nov. 27 Grambling

Nov. 29 Sam Houston State

Dec. 2 Colorado

Dec. 5 Northern Colorado or OPEN

Dec. 9 Bakersfield

Dec. 12 Northern Colorado or OPEN

Dec. 16 Cal Baptist

Dec. 19 at Stanford

Dec. 22 Montana

Dec. 30-Jan 3: at Washington/Washington State

Jan. 6-10: UCLA/USC

Jan. 13-17: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 20-24: at Arizona State

Jan. 27-31 California/Stanford

Feb. 3-7: at Colorado/Utah

Feb. 10-14: Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 17-21: at UCLA/USC

Feb. 24-28: Washington/Washington State

March 6/7: ASU

Pac-12 2020-21 basketball schedule

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News