Pac-12 reprimands ASU coach Bobby Hurley for criticizing officials after Arizona's win
Pac-12 reprimands ASU coach Bobby Hurley for criticizing officials after Arizona's win

  • Updated
012221-spt ua bk main-p20.jpg

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley has a short conversation with one of the game officials in the second half of their Pac 12 game against Arizona at Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz., January 21, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 reprimanded ASU coach Bobby Hurley after he criticized officials following Arizona's 84-82 win over the Sun Devils on Thursday in Tempe.

Hurley particularly took issue with a no-call issued when ASU's Remy Martin tried to drive inside for a shot and was blocked (or so it was ruled) by Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis.

Star photographer Kelly Presnell put together this GIF of the action that he shot from Desert Financial Arena on Thursday.

Hurley discussed the play almost immediately after beginning his postgame media address Thursday.

"After watching it live and again on film, clearly (Martin) was fouled by a player in the restricted area,” Hurley said. Tubelis “did not leave his feet, his arms did not go straight up, and the guy should have been whistled for a foul and (Martin) should have been put on the free throw line. … They swallowed the whistles and that kid gets knocked on his (butt).”

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement that the Pac-12's code of conduct prohibits coaches from making "public derogatory comments regarding officiating," but the statement did not mention that Hurley would be fined.

“It is the Conference’s responsibility to ensure compliance of these standards on behalf of its members," Scott said, "and there is a protocol which allows for coaches to provide feedback directly to the coordinator of officiating.”

