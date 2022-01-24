 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pac-12 reschedules Arizona's game at ASU for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Pac-12 reschedules Arizona's game at ASU for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

  • Updated

Head coach Bobby Hurley and his Sun Devils will face the Wildcats twice over a nine-day period.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 rescheduled Arizona's game at ASU for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., with the game to be carried on FS1.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils were initially scheduled to meet at Tempe on Jan. 8 but ASU ran into COVID issues, forcing the third straight postponement on the Wildcats' schedule.

Arizona also had a Dec. 30 game at UCLA and a Jan. 2 game at USC postponed, and will make up the UCLA game on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion. Arizona's game at USC has yet to be rescheduled, however.

Arizona will also host ASU on Saturday in an originally scheduled game.

The Feb. 7 date comes two days after UA will host USC at McKale Center on Feb. 5 and three days before the Wildcats will play at Washington State. Overall, the Wildcats are now scheduled to play five games over the next 14 days and seven in the next 19.

The Pac-12 also announced Monday that UCLA will make up its game at Stanford on Feb. 8.

