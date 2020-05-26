Pac-12 will allow schools to open voluntary workouts starting June 15

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that its teams can open up for voluntary in-person workouts starting June 15, with the schools allowed to decide individually if they want to start then or at a later date.
There is no indication yet from Arizona if it will allow workouts on June 15 or later. The UA men's basketball team is not planning to host workouts until early July.
The Pac-12's announcement followed the NCAA's announcement last week that permitted openings as early as June 1. The Pac-12 also released guidelines and protocols for allowing athletes to return for workouts.
Among other things, the guidelines say athletes must have a pre-participation examination, be symptom-free and wear a face covering at all times. They are also asked to consider seven days of isolation if flying to return to campus.
“As educational institutions, our highest obligation is to the health and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano, the Pac-12's CEO Group chair. “As we considered the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave a path to returning to play, those considerations were foremost, guided by the advice of our own medical experts along with public health officials.”
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said athletes "should have the option to be in, what for many, will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can have access to the best available health, well-being and training support.”
