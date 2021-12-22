 Skip to main content
Pac-12 will now declare no-contests instead of forfeits if teams have COVID issues

  • Updated

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, shown disputing a call at McKale Center last season, and his Bruins won't get a forfeit after their game at Washington was called off earlier this month. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

With COVID-19 issues flaring up again throughout college basketball, the Pac-12 went back to last season's rules that called for rescheduling games or declaring no-contests instead of issuing forfeits if a team cannot play because of protocols.

The rule does not as of now affect Arizona, whose postponed Dec. 2 game with Washington was already rescheduled for Jan. 25. But the revised policy is retroactive, so UCLA will have to play Washington in Seattle or take a no-contest after their scheduled game was canceled earlier this month because of the Huskies' COVID issues. UCLA initially was to receive a forfeit.

The Pac-12 also went back to mandating teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach out of protocols to be able to play games, and that paused teams will receive a minimum of two days of practice after they reach the minimums. 

In addition, the Pac-12 said for teams to be eligible for the conference championship, they must play no fewer than three games less than the average of other teams in the league. The team with the best winning percentage is determined the champion.

Last season, Oregon (14-4) played two fewer games than USC (15-5) and was declared the champion because of its better winning percentage.

