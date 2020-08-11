You have permission to edit this article.
Pac-12's move means Arizona nonconference basketball schedule likely canceled

Pac-12's move means Arizona nonconference basketball schedule likely canceled

  • Updated
121519-spt-ua bk-p28.jpg

Arizona’s game against Gonzaga this season is the only one on the schedule that doesn’t have a force majeure clause, because the contract was written back in 2015.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Pac-12's move to postpone all sports through the end of the calendar year effectively blows up Arizona's nonconference basketball season.

The Wildcats' 11-game nonconference basketball schedule will be canceled or at least delayed. The Wildcats had been scheduled to play at Gonzaga, at Illinois, and in the NIT Season Tip-Off while hosting seven home nonconference games.

Arizona had also been scheduled to host Colorado and play at Stanford in December, two games that will now be canceled or moved.

Many basketball coaches and administrators around the Pac-12 (and nationally) had expected the nonconference season was unlikely to be played, and now the question is whether Pac-12 games will be held in January or later - and if they'll be at regular campus sites or in semi-bubble situations where teams can be grouped on one campus for a series of games.

The NCAA tournament, however, remains likely to be played at some point -- even if it takes until May -- because the NCAA's budget is dependent on the nearly $800 million media rights check it receives for the tournament. 

This is how Arizona's basketball schedule had been set through the end of the calendar year:

Nov. 10 NAU

Nov. 12 Northern Colorado

Nov. 16 Loyola Marymount

Nov. 20 Wyoming

Nov. 25 at NIT Season Tip-Off, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nov. 27 at NIT Season Tip-Off, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dec. 2 Colorado

Dec. 5 at Gonzaga

Dec. 9 Bakersfield

Dec. 12 at Illinois

Dec. 16 Cal Baptist

Dec. 19 at Stanford

Dec. 22 Montana

