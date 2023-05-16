After quietly entering the NBA Draft last month under the expectation that he would return to the Wildcats next season, Arizona guard Pelle Larsson had a little fun confirming Tuesday that he will indeed do just that.

The Wildcats’ versatile fourth-year guard posted to Instagram a photograph of himself near Gates Pass, in a UA uniform and with his arms extended to hold out basketballs in each hand — and an adjoining photograph of Leonardo DiCaprio holding his arms extended during a memorable scene in “Wolf of Wall Street.”

"Your job isn't done until the job is done," Larsson posted, while repeating DeCaprio’s emphatic words via hashtag.

Larsson never made a public declaration he was entering the NBA Draft, but his name was included on the league’s official early entry list on April 26. That allowed Larsson to collect feedback from NBA scouts. He also was invited to the G League Elite Camp last weekend but did not participate, the NBA confirmed.

A versatile 6-5, 215-pound wing, Larsson is already a veteran of three college seasons, spending 2020-21 at Utah before transferring to Arizona in the summer of 2021 after Tommy Lloyd was hired to take over the Widlcats.

As a sophomore in 2021-22 at UA, Larsson was named the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year while averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played for the Swedish national team in the summer of 2022, then set new career highs in every offensive category as a junior last season.

Larsson started the first 18 games of last season before moving back to a sixth-man role in midseason but kept playing starters’ minutes. He wound up averaging 9.9. points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the field and becoming arguably the Wildcats’ best defensive player.

The return of Larsson and signing of Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas gives Arizona at least nine players lined up as of now for the 2023-24 season, with up to four scholarship spots available assuming forward Azuolas Tubelis remains in the NBA Draft and that his brother, Tautvilas, also departs the scholarship roster.

Tubelis to play in Combine games

Azuolas Tubelis has agreed to play in NBA Combine scrimmages, where he is scheduled to face Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and other top post prospects this week in Chicago.

Among those joining Tubelis on "Team Bradds" are Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UCLA's Amari Bailey and UConn's Adama Sanogo along with the G League Ignite's Leonard Miller.

Though times and rosters are subject to change, Team Bradds is scheduled to play Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. against Team Bailey, which includes Tshiebwe, the 2021-22 consensus player of the year, along with Marquette power forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. That game will be followed by Team Richmond vs Team Hines at 1:15 p.m.

On Thursday at 1:15 p.m., Team Bradds is scheduled to face Team Hines, which includes Serbian power forward Tristan Vukcevic, TCU's Mike Miles and UCLA's Adem Bona, among others. Team Richmond and Team Bailey will follow at 3:15 p.m.

ESPN will televise the NBA Combine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and between 1 and 5 p.m. on Thursday. Former UA standout Richard Jefferson is scheduled to be among the analysts.

The combine, which has included only testing and team interviews so far, is being held at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

SDSU transfer to announce Saturday

Former San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson is scheduled to announce his next college choice on Saturday, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.

Johnson visited USC, Oklahoma and Arizona this spring before finishing with Kentucky. He went back to San Diego State to walk through graduation ceremonies last weekend before making his decision.

“He’s going to take this week to just reflect on everything and make the best decision," Johnson's mentor, Don Manning-Fuimaono, told KSR. "Keshad definitely has a hard decision to make.”

Final Four ticket application open

Fans seeking to attend the 2024 NCAA Final Four at Glendale's State Farm Stadium can apply for upper-level tickets until May 31 at phoenixfinalfour.com.

The $250 all-session tickets, which will include two semifinals and the national championship game, will be distributed via a randomized process. Fans can apply for up to four all-session tickets, but the full amount, plus a $25 application fee, must be paid up front. In the event an application is not successful, everything but the $25 fee will be refunded.

Section 7 to return

State Farm Stadium is again scheduled to host the Section 7 tournament, a recruiting showcase for mostly Western-based high-school teams that typically contains multiple UA recruiting targets.