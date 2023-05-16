Swedish guard Pelle Larsson confirmed he will return for a third season with the Arizona Wildcats in 2023-24 via an emphatic post on Instagram.

"Your job isn't done until the job is done," Larsson posted, then borrowing a line from the Wolf of Wall Street movie with the hashtag: "#I'mnotf--ingleaving."

Larsson has been widely expected this spring to return to the Wildcats and never made a public declaration he was entering the NBA Draft. But his name was included on the league’s official early entry list on April 26, which allowed Larsson to collect feedback from NBA scouts. He was also invited to the G League Elite Camp last weekend but did not participate, the NBA confirmed.

A versatile 6-5, 215-pound wing, Larsson is already a veteran of three college seasons, spending 2020-21 at Utah before transferring to Arizona in the summer of 2021 after Tommy Lloyd was hired to take over the Widlcats.

As a sophomore in 2021-22 at UA, Larsson was named the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year while averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played for the Swedish national team in the summer of 2022, then set new career highs in every offensive category as a junior last season.

Larsson started the first 18 games of last season before moving back to a sixth man role in midseason but kept playing starters’ minutes. He wound up averaging 9.9. points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the field and becoming arguably the Wildcats’ best defensive player.

The return of Larsson and signing of Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas gives Arizona at least nine players lined up as of now for the 2023-24 season, with up to four scholarship spots available assuming forward Azuolas Tubelis remains in the NBA Draft and that his brother, Tautvilas, also departs the scholarship roster.

UA's 2023-24 roster as of now:

Number Player Yr. Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Hometown (previous team)

1 Filip Borovicanin So. F 6-9 185 Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

3 Pelle Larsson Sr.. G 6-5 215 Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4 Kylan Boswell So. G 6-2 195 Champaign, Ill. (AZ Compass Prep)

11 Oumar Ballo R-Sr. C 7-0 260 Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13 Henri Veesaar So. F 6-10 200 Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid U18)

44 Dylan Anderson So. F 7-0 235 Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA KJ Lewis Fr. G 6-4 185 El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA Jaden Bradley So. G 6-3 185 Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA Motiejus Krivas Fr. C 7-2 256 Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

15 Grant Weitman* Sr.. G 6-4 205 Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24 Luke Champion* R-Jr. F 6-8 205 Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33 Will Menaugh* Jr. F 6-10 245 Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)