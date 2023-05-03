Junior wing Pelle Larsson was one of 62 Arizona athletes to make the Pac-12's Winter Academic Honor Roll, and one of a handful of key men's basketball players from around the conference.

UA men's basketball walk-ons Will Menaugh and Jordan Mains also made the honor roll, along with women's basketball players Helena Pueyo, Cate Reese and Lauren Ware and 58 athletes in other winter sports.

Athletes must have a GPA of at least 3.3 and be enrolled for an entire academic year to be eligible for the conference's winter honor roll.

Larsson, UA's fifth-leading scorer and most versatile defender last season, has been studying business administration. He is testing the NBA Draft this spring but is expected to return to the Wildcats next season.

Other key men's basketball players around the Pac-12 to make the list included D.J. Horne of ASU, Tristan da Silva of Colorado, Drew Peterson of USC as well as several starters from Utah and Stanford.