Point guard James Akinjo wins Arizona Wildcats' gold practice jersey
editor's pick

  • Updated
BEast Georgetown Seton Hall Basketball

Former Georgetown guard James Akinjo, right, is expected to be Arizona's starting point guard this season.

 Julio Cortez / The Associated Press 2019

Junior guard James Akinjo was awarded the Arizona Wildcats' fourth weekly gold jersey of the preseason, an award given to the player staffers view as having the best week of practices.

Forward Jordan Brown won the first two gold jerseys and sophomore center Christian Koloko won it last week.

The awards so far are in line with preseason expectations that have the three all playing major roles this season, and consistent with compliments they have received this fall from UA coach Sean Miller.

Koloko averaged 2.3 points while blocking 25 shots in 28 games last season as a freshman, while Brown was a former McDonald's All-American who went to Nevada as a freshman in 2018-19 and Akinjo was the Big East Freshman of the Year that season before transferring midway through last season.

