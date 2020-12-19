Poor-shooting Arizona Wildcats trail Stanford 30-23 in Pac-12 opener at Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Shooting just 28.6% from the field over the first half of its first road game of the season – and in a near-empty, warehouse-like G League gym – Arizona trailed Stanford 30-23 at halftime on Saturday at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
The Wildcats made only 2 of 9 3-pointers and just 3 of 9 free throws while Stanford shot 48.0% from the field. UA would have fallen in an even deeper hole had Stanford not missed half of its 10 free throws.
Azuolas Tubelis led UA with six points and three rebounds while Jordan Brown had four points and four rebounds. For Stanford, forward Oscar da Silva had nine points and two rebounds while guard Daejon Davis, back from a one-game suspension, had seven points and four assists.
Arizona hit just 25% of its shots through the first 12 minutes of the game, falling behind by up to 10 points early but eventually pulling closer partially by picking up their missed shots.
Over the first 16 minutes, Arizona converted six offensive rebounds into seven second-chance points, cutting Stanford’s lead to 21-20 entering the final media timeout of the half with 3:54 remaining. But the Cardinal rattled off six straight points to go ahead 28-21 before Tubelis hit a pair of free throws with 47.2 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats have never lost to Stanford in the Sean Miller era, last losing in 2008-09, the season before he took over the program. Arizona entered the game at 5-0, while Stanford was 3-2, with its two losses at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.
The game is being played at the home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate because of a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting games or practices until at least Monday.
