Postgame notes: On the Kriisa-Lloyd bond, Koloko's mom and whether 'the secret' is out on Arizona

“But if the secret's out, it's out. We're just gonna keep approaching it and we’ve got a great week to get better and make a push of having a great December.”

When asked what having more attention or a national ranking might bring, Dalen Terry things won’t change.

“At the end of the day, it's just a number next to our next to our name when we play,” Terry said. “We want to still play the same way regardless. I don't want us to change our identity because we're ranked or anything. We’re gonna all still play the same way every single game.”

Sitting next to Terry on a table inside a T-Mobile interview room, Lloyd immediately piped in.

“I'll add to that: Arizona basketball earns everything it gets and that's the way we want it,” Lloyd said. “We don't want anything given to us. We're gonna go take what we're gonna get and that's the approach we're gonna have.

“I've been ranked before a lot and I know the journey is about getting better week-by-week and we just played five games in a short time span. We’ve got a bunch of film to go through and a bunch of things to get better at and get ready for Saturday's game” against Sacramento State.