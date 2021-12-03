Arizona-Washington basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 25

Arizona's postponed game with Washington has been rescheduled for Jan. 25 at McKale Center.

The Wildcats were scheduled to open the Pac-12 season by hosting the Huskies on Thursday, but Washington said it could not play the game due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Tickets for the original Dec. 2 date will be honored for Jan. 25; those who can't make the new date are being asked to call Arizona's ticket office at (520) 621-2287.

Arizona was not in favor of rescheduling but wanted the home game, having reported an average of $400,000 in ticket sales for each home game in pre-COVID-19 years. The Jan. 25 date was the only one remaining this season that did not significantly impose upon the Wildcats.

Arizona will play at Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23 in an afternoon game, allowing the Wildcats to return to Tucson via charter flight in the evening. They'll then have one full day to prepare for Washington; they won't play again after that Jan. 29 against ASU.