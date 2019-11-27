The NIT Season Tip-Off officially announced Thursday that St. John's, Cincinnati and Texas Tech will join Arizona in the 2020 event in Brooklyn.
The Wildcats have already been set to play in the NIT event next season but Thursday's announcement firmly sets the Thanksgiving Week field. Brackets are still to be announced and probably won't be until next summer.
Arizona is also scheduled to play at Gonzaga and at Illinois next season while adding on two extra games in November and/or December to the Pac-12 schedule.
The Wildcats play in a preseason tournament or "multi-team event" every November. In 2021-22, Arizona is expected to play in the Las Vegas Invitational and, in 2022-23, return to the Maui Invitational.
The Wildcats haven't played in the NIT Season Tip-Off since beating Drexel and Duke to win the 2013-14 event at Madison Square Garden, setting the stage for a Pac-12 title and eventual Elite Eight appearance. The event has been held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center since 2015-16.