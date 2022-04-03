 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Providence's Ed Cooley named Naismith Coach of Year, keeping Lloyd from major COY sweep

Providence head coach Ed Cooley raises the trophy after winning the Big East regular season title following a game against Creighton on Feb. 26 in Providence, R.I. 

 Stew Milne, Associated Press

Providence's Ed Cooley won the Naismith Coach of the Year award, beating out Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Texas Tech's Mark Adams.

Unranked entering the season, as Arizona was before going 33-4, Providence went on to earn a No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed and finished with a 27-6 record. Cooley was also named Big East Coach of the Year, as Lloyd was in the Pac-12.

Last week, Lloyd was named national coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press and won the Henry Iba COY award from the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Lloyd's contract stipulates that he receives a $40,000 bonus if named Naismith, NABC or AP coach of the year, or $20,000 extra if he has already earned $20,000 for being the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, as he was on March 8.

Among individual media outlets, The Athletic named Lloyd its national coach of the year, Sporting News chose Cooley, CBS chose Houston's Kelvin Sampson, while Adams picked up the Jim Phelan COY award from collegeinsider.com.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

