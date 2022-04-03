Providence's Ed Cooley named Naismith Coach of Year, keeping Lloyd from major COY sweep

Providence's Ed Cooley won the Naismith Coach of the Year award, beating out Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Texas Tech's Mark Adams.

Unranked entering the season, as Arizona was before going 33-4, Providence went on to earn a No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed and finished with a 27-6 record. Cooley was also named Big East Coach of the Year, as Lloyd was in the Pac-12.

Last week, Lloyd was named national coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press and won the Henry Iba COY award from the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Lloyd's contract stipulates that he receives a $40,000 bonus if named Naismith, NABC or AP coach of the year, or $20,000 extra if he has already earned $20,000 for being the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, as he was on March 8.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.