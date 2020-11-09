Ranked 18th, ASU is Pac-12's highest-rated team in Pac-12 preseason Top 25 poll

If the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll is any indication, ASU could edge out Oregon and UCLA to win the Pac-12 title this season.
With a well-regarded perimeter of Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge and five-star freshman Josh Christopher, ASU was ranked 18th in the Top 25, while Oregon was ranked 20th and UCLA 22nd. Stanford was the only other vote-getter in the conference, with the 32nd most points in voting.
Arizona is scheduled to play at Stanford on Dec. 19, and the Cardinal has yet to beat the Wildcats under Sean Miller.
At the top of the AP Top 25, Gonzaga edged out Baylor as the No. 1 team, while Villanova, Virginia and Iowa filled out the top five.
FWIW, this was the ballot I submitted to the AP (reflecting my pick of UCLA to win the league):
1 Baylor
2 Gonzaga
3 Villanova
4 Virginia
5 Kansas
6 Duke
7 Texas Tech
8 Wisconsin
9 Tennessee
10 Iowa
11 Kentucky
12 Illinois
13 Texas
14 Creighton
15 Michigan State
16 North Carolina
17 UCLA
18 Ohio State
19 Oregon
20 West Virginia
21 Florida State
22 Houston
23 ASU
24 Michigan
25 Stanford
