Ranked 18th, ASU is Pac-12's highest-rated team in Pac-12 preseason Top 25 poll
Ranked 18th, ASU is Pac-12's highest-rated team in Pac-12 preseason Top 25 poll

  • Updated
University of Arizona vs Arizona State

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) celebrates after draining a bucket against Arizona in the first half of their Pac-12 game at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, January 31, 2019, Tempe, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

If the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll is any indication, ASU could edge out Oregon and UCLA to win the Pac-12 title this season.

With a well-regarded perimeter of Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge and five-star freshman Josh Christopher, ASU was ranked 18th in the Top 25, while Oregon was ranked 20th and UCLA 22nd. Stanford was the only other vote-getter in the conference, with the 32nd most points in voting.

Arizona is scheduled to play at Stanford on Dec. 19, and the Cardinal has yet to beat the Wildcats under Sean Miller.

At the top of the AP Top 25, Gonzaga edged out Baylor as the No. 1 team, while Villanova, Virginia and Iowa filled out the top five.

FWIW, this was the ballot I submitted to the AP (reflecting my pick of UCLA to win the league):

1 Baylor

2 Gonzaga

3 Villanova

4 Virginia

5 Kansas

6 Duke

7 Texas Tech

8 Wisconsin

9 Tennessee

10 Iowa

11 Kentucky

12 Illinois

13 Texas

14 Creighton

15 Michigan State

16 North Carolina

17 UCLA

18 Ohio State

19 Oregon

20 West Virginia

21 Florida State

22 Houston

23 ASU

24 Michigan

25 Stanford

