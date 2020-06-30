Reclassifying forward Alex Tchikou lists Arizona among top nine choices to play in 2020-21

Dream City Christian forward Alex Tchikou listed Arizona on both a Top 8 and a Top 9 list he has released this week.
Tchikou added Mississippi State on Tuesday to what is now a Top 9. Other schools are Arizona, Oregon, USC, St. Mary's, Florida State, Illinois, Alabama and St. John's.
Decision coming soon 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/2J219A6Occ— Alex “FrenTchi” Tchikou (@tcalex0) June 30, 2020
Tchikou has said potential playing time as a freshman in 2020-21 is among his considerations, which could make his late recruitment especially interesting at this 11th hour of the 2020 recruiting class. Arizona already has five players lined up for its two post positions, although there might be potential eligibility and coronavirus concerns ahead for UA's international recruits.
