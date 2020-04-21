Recruiting targets Matt Haarms and Isa Silva off the table for Arizona Wildcats
  • Updated
NCAA Purdue Virginia Basketball

Purdue's Matt Haarms works against Virginia's Mamadi Diakite during their game last season in Louisville, Ky.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Sacramento guard Isa Silva committed to Stanford as expected Tuesday, while the Arizona Wildcats also have dropped out of the running for Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms.

According to multiple reports that include Rivals, 247 and Stadium, Haarms is now down to Kentucky, Texas Tech and BYU.

The Wildcats had been recruiting the 7-foot-3 center to help fill out a post rotation that now includes Christian Koloko, Jordan Brown and Ira Lee. But they are also believed to be pursuing international big men.

A former UA recruiting target, Silva posted a video on YouTube announcing his decision, while Stanford coach Jerod Haase signaled his excitement. The Cardinal has reeled in Ziaire Williams for next season and Silva for 2021-22, though Stanford guard Tyrell Terry is testing the NBA Draft.

