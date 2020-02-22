Red-hot Payton Pritchard leads Oregon to 36-33 halftime lead over Arizona Wildcats

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard scored 20 points while hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers to give the Ducks a 36-33 halftime lead over Arizona at McKale Center on Saturday.
Pritchard hit his fourth 3 with 37 seconds left to break a 36-36 tie and both teams failed to score on their final possessions of the first half. At halftime, he was already just nine points shy of his career-high of 29 points, which he hit three times, most recently against ASU on Jan. 11 in Eugene.
Arizona hit 6 of 13 from 3 but made only 5 of 15 two-pointers while struggling to get the ball inside against Oregon's varying defenses. The Ducks shot 46.2% and hit 8 of 18 3s, with Anthony Mathis adding 3 of 5 he took off the bench.
Not only is the game a showdown between Top 25 teams, but it is expected to have significant implications for the Pac-12 Conference race.
The Wildcats (9-4) entered the game tied with ASU (9-4) in the loss column atop the Pac-12 with only four losses but five games left to play. The Sun Devils beat Oregon on Thursday to drop the Ducks to 9-5 in conference play.
Offsetting scoring drives inside from Pritchard and UA’s Dylan Smith left Oregon with a 30-29 lead entering the final 3:29. After the final media timeout, Green hit a 3 and Pritchard followed with a longer 3 to give the Ducks a 33-32 lead, and Nnaji tied it at 33 with 1 of 2 free throws.
Despite missing eight of their first nine shots,and falling behind 7-3 early thanks to seven points from Pritchard out of the gate, the Wildcats stayed within a possession of the Ducks for most of the first half. Stone Gettings scored inside to tie the game at 10, and after Pritchard hit his second 3 just before the shot-clock buzzer to make it 13-10, Arizona received a free throw from Dylan Smith and a 3 from Max Hazzard to take a 14-13 lead.
Arizona worked the ball inside a few times to Zeke Nnaji during the middle of the first half, though Nnaji hit just 2 of 4 free throws off fouls drawn over that stretch while giving UA a 21-20 lead, but the Ducks took a 28-24 lead with five minutes left after Anthony Mathis hit two straight 3 pointers from the right wing.
Oregon was playing its ninth straight game without center N’Faly Dante, the Ducks’ highly touted freshman big man who has been nursing a knee injury but took warmups before Saturday’s game.