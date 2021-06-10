Regents approve contracts for Arizona basketball coaches Adia Barnes, Tommy Lloyd

The Arizona Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve contracts for Arizona basketball coaches Adia Barnes and Tommy Lloyd during their regular meeting in Flagstaff on Thursday.
Barnes received a twice-reworked contract that will pay her $1 million next season, putting her among the top 15 highest-paid women's basketball coaches nationally, while Lloyd will receive a guaranteed deal worth $2.9 million next season, including $2.5 million from UA and another $400,000 from Nike and IMG.
Lloyd's five-year package will initially pay him the same that former Arizona coach Sean Miller was scheduled to receive before he was fired in April.
UA's proposed contract for Barnes was posted last week while details of Lloyd's package were announced upon his introductory news conference on April 15.
There was no public discussion about either contract from the Regents, other than a compliment from finance committee chair Karrin Taylor Robson to UA for moving to keep Barnes. However, the Regents have been scheduled to hold private "legal advice and discussion" over both deals.
UA athletic director Dave Heeke appeared virtually at the meeting to speak about both coaches and their contracts. He noted that Barnes had turned UA's women's program "into an elite-level program" and that Lloyd was "the right person to take over this position moving forward."
The contracts for both coaches are for five years, but Lloyd's contract has language that could extend his up to two years if certain NCAA sanctions are handed down.
UA's infractions case is now in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process along with cases from five other schools and there is no public timeline on when it could be resolved.
The Regents were also scheduled to hold private executive sessions this week to discuss the contracts for Barnes and Lloyd as well as for "legal advice and discussion regarding UA athletics and the NCAA investigation," which the Regents have held regularly since the federal investigation into college basketball became public in September 2017.