Regents approve contracts for Arizona basketball coaches Adia Barnes, Tommy Lloyd

UA athletic director Dave Heeke appeared virtually at the meeting to speak about both coaches and their contracts. He noted that Barnes had turned UA's women's program "into an elite-level program" and that Lloyd was "the right person to take over this position moving forward."

The contracts for both coaches are for five years, but Lloyd's contract has language that could extend his up to two years if certain NCAA sanctions are handed down.

UA's infractions case is now in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process along with cases from five other schools and there is no public timeline on when it could be resolved.

The Regents were also scheduled to hold private executive sessions this week to discuss the contracts for Barnes and Lloyd as well as for "legal advice and discussion regarding UA athletics and the NCAA investigation," which the Regents have held regularly since the federal investigation into college basketball became public in September 2017.