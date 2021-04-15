Regents approve raise, extension for Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes

The Arizona Board of Regents unanimously approved a contract extension that will give UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes an effective 34% raise to $580,000 next season.

Barnes’ reworked five-year contract runs through 2025-26, with Barnes receiving higher salaries every season up to $770,000 in the final year.

"It's just been an amazing turnaround of our women's basketball program over the last five years," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said while presenting the proposed contract via Zoom. There's been "competitive growth, excellence of our student-athletes across the board academically, and our community engagement.

"The growth of the program has truly been remarkable. It is now really, truly considered among the nation's best."

There was no discussion about whether or not to approve the contract, though Regents Karrin Taylor Robson and Lyndel Manson both complimented Barnes.

"Dave, you have a lot to be proud of," Robson said. "I think there's now a lot more fans of the University of Arizona's women's basketball program, and Coach Barnes really represents the university well. I couldn't be more proud and more supportive of this agenda item."

Those new fans apparently include Manson.