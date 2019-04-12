The Arizona Board of Regents held a closed-door meeting Friday to discuss "legal advice" involving Arizona's basketball program in advance of a federal trial that could include coach Sean Miller.
Regents chair Ron Shoopman said there was "nothing to report" after the executive-session meeting. The basketball item was added to ABOR's agenda earlier this week. Regents have held similar discussions about basketball since September 2017, when then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson was arrested and charged with bribery and fraud.
Miller has reportedly been subpoenaed to testify in the trial, which is scheduled to begin April 22 in New York City. It remains to be seen if he'll take the stand: The prosecution has filed a motion that argues testimony from coaches should not be allowed, while the defense has filed one stating the coaches will help establish the defendant's state of mind.
Would-be agent Christian Dawkins, the defendant, is expected to try to prove he was working with college coaches to land recruits, not bribing them.
"It’s all unfolding," Shoopman said. "We’ll see. It's kind of out of our hands at this point."
Potential grad transfer guard Max Hazzard of UC Irvine has scheduled an April 18 visit to Arizona, according to Stockrisers.
Utah Valley guard Jake Toolson of Gilbert has entered the transfer portal after Mark Pope's move to BYU. The WAC player of the year last season, Toolson had 20 points and eight rebounds against the Wildcats on Dec.6, when UVU led by 12 points at halftime of an eventual 80-69 UA win.