Remy Martin returning to ASU, giving Sun Devils hope for Pac-12 title

Standout guard Remy Martin opted to withdraw from the NBA Draft, making the Sun Devils a significant contender to win the Pac-12 next season.
Martin was a first-team all-Pac-12 pick last season, averaging 19.1 points while leading ASU to a 20-11 record and third-place tie at 11-7 in conference play.
In his last game against Arizona, on Jan. 31 in Tempe, Martin led ASU's comeback from a 22-point deficit to win 66-65, scoring 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting even though he was just 2 for 8 from 3-point range.
"I'm blessed to have the opportunity to coach Remy Martin for one more season," ASU coach Bobby Hurley said in a statement. "Remy will be one of the best players in college basketball this year and will be on a mission to lead Arizona State basketball in its pursuit of championships."
Three of the 10 players named to the Pac-12's first team are now scheduled to return, after Colorado's McKinley Wright announced Saturday he is returning to Colorado and Stanford's Oscar da Silva never left for the NBA Draft.
However, two other all-Pac-12 players last season have not announced yet whether they are staying in the draft: UCLA's Chris Smith and WSU's CJ Elleby. OSU's Ethan Thompson has also not announced his plans.
