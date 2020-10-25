Report: Arizona handed five NCAA Level 1 allegations, requests case be heard by independent panel

After being handed five Level 1 NCAA allegations, according to the report in The Athletic, Arizona has requested the school's infractions case be moved outside the traditional NCAA infractions track and to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
The Athletic said Arizona was charged with nine allegations overall, with Level I allegations for a lack of control by basketball coach Sean Miller and swimming coach Augie Busch, as well as a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university.
Arizona acknowledged receiving the NCAA's Notice of Allegations on Friday but would not release it, which might have signaled a significant accusations the school did not want to make public. The school appeared almost certain to receive at least one Level I accusation after former assistant coach Book Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 in bribes in a January 2019 plea agreement.
The NCAA said the school “compromised the integrity of the investigation and failed to cooperate," The Athletic reported, saying the NOA listed the refusal of former assistant coaches Book Richardson and Mark Phelps to speak with NCAA investigators as an aggravating factor.
However, UA outside counsel Paul Kelly called that stance “adversarial posturing,” The Athletic said, writing that Arizona “strenuously denies this allegation and intends to establish that this claim is unfounded.”
Level I violations are the most serious, and can lead to postseason bans and other significant penalties. Oklahoma State was banned from the 2020-21 postseason for one Level I penalty over then-assistant coach Lamont Evans' admittance of taking $22,000 in bribes, though the school is appealing it.
The Athletic reported that a letter from Kelly requested the IARP route because it wanted to receive "a neutral and unbiased tribunal to hear the evidence, consider the legal and factual arguments, and issue a decision that is fair and just.”
Created in 2018 after a recommendation from the Rice commission, which reviewed college basketball in the wake of the FBI's investigation, the IARP consists of a "complex case unit" of independent investigators and attorneys that essentially takes over the NCAA enforcement department's work.
Then an IARP panel, consisting of people with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds who are not affiliated with a school or conference, evaluates the findings and issues penalties that are not able to be appealed.
A case can be requested to be moved to the IARP by either the involved school, the NCAA's enforcement staff or the NCAA's infractions committee, but it must be approved by an IARP referral committee, which consists of one IARP resolution panel member, an infractions committee member, and infractions appeals committee member, the Division I Council chair and the Division I Council vice chair.
So far, the IARP has not settled any cases yet but it is currently evaluating those from Kansas, North Carolina State and LSU, all of which were also involved in the federal investigation into college basketball.
According to The Athletic, the NCAA also said Arizona’s decision not to supply the final report produced by the law firm of Steptoe & Johnson was an aggravating factor. The school hired Steptoe & Johnson to conduct a private investigation after Richardson was arrested in September 2017.
Kelly said that assertion was unreasonable, The Athletic said, because the NCAA’s enforcement staff was permitted to attend the interviews during the Steptoe & Johnson investigation and see the documents it produced, so it would have contained information the NCAA already possessed.
