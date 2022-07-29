Report: Oregon moving ahead of Arizona in race to land five-star forward Kwame Evans

Arizona has been considered a leader for five-star class of 2023 forward Kwame "KJ" Evans this summer but On3 said its "sourced intel" estimated Arizona's chances at just 25%, with Oregon now the favorite at 55%.

On3 noted that Oregon has made it clear to Evans that it is recruiting around him, while also noting the "Nike factor," which includes the fact that both his high school and travel club are sponsored by Nike -- while On3 said he also was "taken aback" when touring the Nike facility in Oregon.

"While a lot of the public smoke is around Arizona, there is enough intel to put in my pick with a lean toward Oregon," On3's Jamie Shaw wrote.

Shaw also noted that Oregon coach Dana Altman was front and center for all of Evans' games with Team Durant at Peach Jam last week while UA coach Tommy Lloyd was not seen at all of them.