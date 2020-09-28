Robert Robbins says he wanted fans at Pac-12 events but Calif. schools 'just couldn't do it'

University of Arizona president Robert Robbins said Monday he wanted fans at Pac-12 events this fall but joined his peers in voting against the idea because health restrictions differed within the conference footprint.
"I was a proponent of having limited fans but we all voted unanimously together to not allow fans into the stadium, because the California schools just can't do it," Robbins said during his weekly news conference. "That's a third of the schools we have in the Pac-12 so I think for public health reasons and for solidarity in the Pac-12, it was the right choice."
The decision likely will cost Arizona at least several million dollars. Since the Pac-12 said no fans would be allowed at campus events until at least January, that means all UA football games and at least a third of UA's basketball games won't be played with any fans.
Limited family members are expected to be allowed in attendance but they typically are not charged.
Arizona reported $7.14 million in ticket sales for football and another $7.32 million for men's basketball to the NCAA in 2016-17 (more recent figures have not been available). Other revenue sources such as donations, royalties, advertising, gameday parking and concessions could all also be adversely affected.
UA athletic director Dave Heeke said last week his financial models had included having 25-35% fans in attendance, suggesting the school might have been able to at least generate at least $4-5 million from limited ticket sales between football and basketball.
Before the Pac-12 reversed it decision to postpone all sports until January, Heeke had forecasted up to a $65 million loss without football. Heeke declined to update that projection with the limited, no-fans football season that has now been approved but said there is "still a very significant shortfall."
During his Monday news conference, Robbins was also asked if he had concerns or contingency plans for fans who congregate off campus at restaurants or houses to watch the games.
"I would say watch it at your own place," Robbins said. "I think there's a lot of excitement that we're going to play sports but I would discourage large gatherings. ... I would implore the restaurant owners and patrons to really focus on staying physically distanced, cover your face and get a beautiful University of Arizona Wildcat mask."
