Robert Robbins, Sean Miller praise Lute Olson's impact on and off court at Arizona

Since he was hired to take over permanently for Lute Olson in 2009, UA coach Sean Miller said he's been asked hundreds of times what made Olson successful.
In a UA statement released after Olson died Thursday, Miller said he asked Olson's former players, coaches and community members the same question.
"I came to a final conclusion: He had no weaknesses as a coach," Miller said. "He was a tremendous teacher of the game. He was a relentless recruiter. He was an astute evaluator of talent. He was a fierce and confident leader. He was more than a coach to all of his players."
Miller also praised Olson for what he did off the court and with his players.
"To this day, there is a connection and closeness between generations of Arizona players that will last forever," Miller said. "He was a leader in our community and gave his time and resources for more than three decades. He was always helpful and supportive of me.
"I will miss seeing him at our home games and hearing our crowd yell, 'Lute!' My family joins all of the current members of the Arizona Basketball program in sending our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kelly, and the entire Olson Family. I am forever grateful to be a part of the basketball program and community that he impacted so immensely. Coach O will certainly be missed, but always remembered by us."
UA president Robert Robbins said Olson was "so much more" than a coach.
"He was an educator, a motivator, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a friend to so many. He was a true leader in every sense of the word and displayed such integrity and compassion in every endeavor," Robbins said. "While Coach will no longer be with us, his presence will be felt for generations to come. On behalf of the University of Arizona, our community and generations of Wildcat fans, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the Olson family."
Arizona AD Dave Heeke, who helped unveil a statue of Olson outside the north end of McKale Center in April 2018, said Olson's presence "will be felt for generations to come."
"He impacted thousands of lives, inspiring young men to reach beyond their potential and instilling service to others as a cornerstone of a person's character," Heeke said. "He was more than a coach. He was an educator, motivator, husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. His life was one of leadership, integrity, compassion and service, and he personified excellence in everything he did. He was the ultimate example of what it means to be an Arizona Wildcat."
