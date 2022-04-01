Ryan Reynolds, former basketball operations director under Sean Miller, leaving Arizona

Ryan Reynolds, formerly Arizona's director of men's basketball operations under Sean Miller, announced Friday he is leaving UA.
It won't be a surprise if Reynolds rejoins Miller at Xavier, where the former UA coach was hired last month. Reynolds worked under head coaches Miller and Thad Matta at Xavier earlier in his career and, after spending 2008-09 as assistant basketball operations director at Wake Forest, joined Miller for his entire UA stint from 2009-10 to 2020-21.
After Miller was fired last April, Reynolds moved to a general athletic department role at Arizona, becoming UA's assistant athletic director for administration and operations. He worked with men's basketball last summer and fall as special assistant TJ Benson took over most of the operations duties.
People are also reading…
Today is my last day with @AZATHLETICS - I can’t say thank you enough to all the department employees over the years, the student-athletes, and all wildcat fans for being able to work at such a great place for the past 13 years. Tucson will always feel like a second home to me…— Ryan Reynolds (@RyanJReynolds) April 1, 2022
Arizona is in great hands moving forward under the guidance of Dave Heeke, Derek van der Merwe and the rest of the leadership in the department. I look forward to watching the continued success of Arizona Athletics for years to come! #BearDown— Ryan Reynolds (@RyanJReynolds) April 1, 2022