 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Ryan Reynolds, former basketball operations director under Sean Miller, leaving Arizona

Arizona head coach Sean Miller and director of operations Ryan Reynolds (left) remind the players that the Bruins are up against the shot clock in the second half of their semifinal game at the Pac-12 tournament, Friday, March 13, 2015, Las Vegas, Nev. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Ryan Reynolds, formerly Arizona's director of men's basketball operations under Sean Miller, announced Friday he is leaving UA.

It won't be a surprise if Reynolds rejoins Miller at Xavier, where the former UA coach was hired last month. Reynolds worked under head coaches Miller and Thad Matta at Xavier earlier in his career and, after spending 2008-09 as assistant basketball operations director at Wake Forest, joined Miller for his entire UA stint from 2009-10 to 2020-21.

After Miller was fired last April, Reynolds moved to a general athletic department role at Arizona, becoming UA's assistant athletic director for administration and operations. He worked with men's basketball last summer and fall as special assistant TJ Benson took over most of the operations duties.

People are also reading…

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Best photos from Arizona's 1997 national championship celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News