Saturday's Arizona-Oregon game at McKale Center moved up to noon on ESPN2

Saturday’s home game against Oregon has been moved from 2 p.m. to noon and will be carried on ESPN2. In addition, Arizona’s Feb. 25 home game with WSU will start at 9 p.m. and be televised on Fox Sports 1.

All remaining tipoff times on UA’s schedule have now been set except for the Wildcats' Feb. 20 game at USC, which will either start at 1:30 or 3 p.m. UA’s postponed game at Oregon has yet to be rescheduled.