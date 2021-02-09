 Skip to main content
Saturday's Arizona-Oregon game at McKale Center moved up to noon on ESPN2

  • Updated
University of Arizona vs Oregon

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks up with his Ducks trailing Arizona late in the second half of their Pac-12 game at Matthew Knight Arena, January 9, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Saturday’s home game against Oregon has been moved from 2 p.m. to noon and will be carried on ESPN2. In addition, Arizona’s Feb. 25 home game with WSU will start at 9 p.m. and be televised on Fox Sports 1.

All remaining tipoff times on UA’s schedule have now been set except for the Wildcats' Feb. 20 game at USC, which will either start at 1:30 or 3 p.m. UA’s postponed game at Oregon has yet to be rescheduled.

Sean Miller on Kerr Kriisa as Arizona's 'key ingredient,' Bennedict Mathurin's production and team goals in final stretch of season

