Scheduled next for McKale, Washington can't play at WSU because of Cougar COVID protocols

Having come off a long COVID pause of its own, Washington now won't be able to play at WSU as scheduled Wednesday because of protocols within the Cougars' program.

Whether Washington and Arizona will be able to play their scheduled game at McKale Center on Monday is anyone's guess at this point. According to CBS, 93 college basketball programs have been or are paused because of COVID issues.

However, the Wildcats returned to practice on Sunday following a three-day break for Christmas while Washington has cleared the protocols that prompted it to pull out of scheduled games with Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga earlier this month.