Scheduled next for McKale, Washington can't play at WSU because of Cougar COVID protocols

Having come off a long COVID pause of its own, Washington now won't be able to play at WSU as scheduled Wednesday because of protocols within the Cougars' program.
Whether Washington and Arizona will be able to play their scheduled game at McKale Center on Monday is anyone's guess at this point. According to CBS, 93 college basketball programs have been or are paused because of COVID issues.
However, the Wildcats returned to practice on Sunday following a three-day break for Christmas while Washington has cleared the protocols that prompted it to pull out of scheduled games with Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga earlier this month.
In a sign that Arizona might also be tightening up COVID measures, the UA women's basketball team announced it will hold a Zoom-only pre-game press conference next Wednesday while the UA men's program may do the same before its Monday game.
It is also possible, if Monday's game is played, that mask enforcement might be ramped up inside McKale Center. More than half of UA fans have not worn masks at home games so far this season.