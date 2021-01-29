Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. California Golden Bears

The Star's Bruce Pascoe previews game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Cal on Saturday.
Game info
Who: California (7-11, 2-9) at Arizona (12-4, 6-4)
Where: McKale Center
When: Saturday; 3 p.m.
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Social media: @TheWildcaster on Twitter / TheWildcaster on Facebook
PROBABLE STARTERS: ARIZONA
G James Akinjo (6-0 junior)
G Terrell Brown (6-1 senior)
F Bennedict Mathurin (6-7 freshman)
F Azuolas Tubelis (6-10 freshman)
C Christian Koloko (7-0 sophomore)
PROBABLE STARTERS: CAL
G Joel Brown (6-2 sophomore)
G Jarred Hyder (6-3 sophomore)
F Matt Bradley (6-4 junior)
F Grant Anticevich (6-8 senior)
C Andre Kelly (6-8 junior)
HOW THEY MATCH UP
The series: Arizona has won eight straight games against California, and hasn’t lost to the Bears at McKale Center since the 2012-13 season. Cal last beat Arizona on Jan. 23, 2016, when Gabe York missed a heavily defended shot in the final seconds to allow the Bears to hold on 74-73 win in Berkeley. The teams played only once last season, when UA beat Cal 68-52 in Berkeley in a game when Dylan Smith hit four straight 3-pointers en route to 14 points and Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and five rebounds.
This season: Cal and Arizona are scheduled to play only once this season because of the Pac-12’s unbalanced 20-game schedule. The Wildcats were initially scheduled to miss the Bay-area trip to play Cal and Stanford under the old 18-game format but the Stanford road game was added back and played on Dec. 19 in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Cal overview: After a promising start under new coach Mark Fox last season, when the Bears won seven conference games and beat Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament’s first round, Cal has slogged along this season thanks in part because of medical issues with starters Matt Bradley and Grant Anticevich. Bradley still isn’t at full strength after having injuries to both ankles that cost him a total of seven games. Anticevich missed four games in December with emergency appendectomy surgery but the Bears are fully staffed at this point. They also put Fresno State transfer guard Jarred Hyder into action last month after the NCAA allowed all transfers to play immediately, adding depth to the backcourt.
The Bears rely heavily on 3-point shots but they’re only mediocre shooters, hitting 34.5% from 3-point range (seventh best in the Pac-12) while taking 43.3% of their shots from beyond the arc in conference games. Grad transfers Makale Foreman (2.2) and Ryan Betley (2.1) are among Pac-12 leaders in 3-pointers made per game but Anticevich (44.4) is the Bears’ best 3-point percentage shooter in conference games. The Bears are also shaky free throw shooters, shooting just 66.5% at the line.
Overall, both Cal’s offense and defense rate No. 11 in efficiency in Pac-12 games, with the Bears defending 3s at a league-worst 41.0%.
Cal has deployed a number of different lineups this season, with Foreman and Brown splitting point guard duties while Hyder and Betley are the main threats around Bradley on the wing. Anticevich plays a stretch-four role while Kelly is an efficient force inside, shooting 66.2% from the field in conference games while collecting the defensive rebound 22.0% of the time he’s on the floor. But when he’s healthy, Bradley is by far the Bears’ biggest threat, taking 36.1% of his team’s shots when he’s on the floor.
THE SCOUT SAYS
“They’ve played in a lot of close games so you have to be ready to play. Matt Bradley’s back and I just think he makes them even more potent. With every game he played, he’s going to get better and better. He’s very, very dangerous. He can shoot, he can drive it, he can post it, he can do it all. When he’s healthy, they run a lot of their stuff for him and through him. Foreman and Betley are good shooters and they really shoot it a lot so it allows Bradley more space to operate.
“When they get out in transition, one of the few things they will do is shoot the 3. But for the most part they’re doing to run their offense, get to the second side and the third side. They’re going to turn down OK shots for great shots.
“Anticevich is a dangerous matchup because you have to play him on the perimeter and he’s a post. When Bradley was out they were really feeding him the ball.”
— UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who scouted the Bears
KEY PLAYER: CAL
Matt Bradley
The Wildcats are catching the Bears’ best player just as he’s learning to play with nagging ankle soreness. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday at ASU in his best offensive game since returning from ankle injuries — and he might have had even more if he didn’t miss some open shots and opportunities to finish inside.
KEY PLAYER: ARIZONA
James Akinjo
Whether it’s because of his scoring or passing, Akinjo’s pretty much a key guy in any Wildcat game this season. But this one may mean a little more to the East Bay native, who will be facing a number of experienced guards in Joel Brown, Makale Foreman and Jarred Hyder.
SIDELINES
Playing through pain
Cal guard Matt Bradley was already still hobbling somewhat on a sprained right ankle that had kept him out two games when the other one was twisted even worse at Oregon State on Jan. 2.
The second injury was immediately painful for both Bradley and the Bears, who were outscored 52-35 after Bradley went out and lost to the Beavers by nine.
“Matt and I talked and I said ‘This is going to be a lot harder than the first one,’ because it was a much more significant sprain, so I’ve tried to prepare him for the fact that this was going to be really tough mentally,” Cal coach Mark Fox told reporters earlier this week. “I think he’s handled it pretty good. His body’s not going to feel good until probably July. It’s going to take time for Matt to get his legs back underneath him. It’s going to take time for him to look and feel like himself.”
But Bradley had 26 points and 10 rebounds at ASU on Thursday in what was just his second game back from the second injury. Fox said he’s grown through the process not just physically but mentally.
“It’s almost torture not to play when a guy loves to play,” Fox said. “I thought Matt was very supportive of his teammates when he was out but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t frustrated. When the game is taken away from you, it’s really hard and I thought he was pretty positive.”
Sharp-dressed man
While Arizona’s Sean Miller prefers windbreakers and many of his peers are dressed in polos during this odd, mostly fanless season, the casual look isn’t for Fox.
So after the Bears went 1-4 against Division I teams to open the season, the Cal coach reverted back to wearing a suit and tie on Dec. 13 against San Francisco.
The Bears won that game 72-70 on Makale Foreman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, then won another two games afterward, meaning Fox had no choice but to stick with it unless he wanted to upset the gods of superstition.
But Fox indicated he would have anyway, saying it was mostly a decision based on respecting the game, even as he said he doesn’t have a problem with any other coach wearing something different. In fact, all of Cal’s assistant coaches wear polos.
Utes’ plate cleared
While Arizona is playing three Pac-12 games for the second time in a six-day period this week, the Wildcats on Friday lost a chance to benefit from their Feb. 4 opponent having to do so.
Utah was scheduled to play a makeup game at ASU on Feb. 2 before hosting the Wildcats on Feb. 4 and ASU on Feb. 6. But the Utes’ first game against ASU was pushed on Friday from Feb. 2 to an unknown future date.
Part of the reason was likely that the Utes had already played four games over eight days thanks to the Pac-12 having moved things around because of COVID-related postponements. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak didn’t view the scheduled changes as equitable.
Now, both the Wildcats and Utes will have from Sunday to next Wednesday off before their game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 4.
Numbers game
5
Arizona players who have scored 25 or more points in a game this season: Bennedict Mathurin, James Akinjo, Jemarl Baker, Jordan Brown, and Azuolas Tubelis. No other team in Division I has had as many different 25-point scorers.
80.4
Arizona’s average scoring in Pac-12 games, the most in the conference and nearly five points ahead of second-place UCLA (75.6). The Wildcats are second only to UCLA in conference offensive efficiency.
315
Cal’s national ranking in adjusted tempo, as calculated by Kenpom.com
