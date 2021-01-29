Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. California Golden Bears

While Arizona’s Sean Miller prefers windbreakers and many of his peers are dressed in polos during this odd, mostly fanless season, the casual look isn’t for Fox.

So after the Bears went 1-4 against Division I teams to open the season, the Cal coach reverted back to wearing a suit and tie on Dec. 13 against San Francisco.

The Bears won that game 72-70 on Makale Foreman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, then won another two games afterward, meaning Fox had no choice but to stick with it unless he wanted to upset the gods of superstition.

But Fox indicated he would have anyway, saying it was mostly a decision based on respecting the game, even as he said he doesn’t have a problem with any other coach wearing something different. In fact, all of Cal’s assistant coaches wear polos.

Utes’ plate cleared

While Arizona is playing three Pac-12 games for the second time in a six-day period this week, the Wildcats on Friday lost a chance to benefit from their Feb. 4 opponent having to do so.

Utah was scheduled to play a makeup game at ASU on Feb. 2 before hosting the Wildcats on Feb. 4 and ASU on Feb. 6. But the Utes’ first game against ASU was pushed on Friday from Feb. 2 to an unknown future date.

Part of the reason was likely that the Utes had already played four games over eight days thanks to the Pac-12 having moved things around because of COVID-related postponements. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak didn’t view the scheduled changes as equitable.

Now, both the Wildcats and Utes will have from Sunday to next Wednesday off before their game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 4.

Numbers game

5

Arizona players who have scored 25 or more points in a game this season: Bennedict Mathurin, James Akinjo, Jemarl Baker, Jordan Brown, and Azuolas Tubelis. No other team in Division I has had as many different 25-point scorers.

80.4

Arizona’s average scoring in Pac-12 games, the most in the conference and nearly five points ahead of second-place UCLA (75.6). The Wildcats are second only to UCLA in conference offensive efficiency.

315

Cal’s national ranking in adjusted tempo, as calculated by Kenpom.com