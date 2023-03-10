ARIZONA SCOUTING REPORT

No. 6 seed ASU (22-11) vs No. 2 seed Arizona (25-6) * Pac-12 Tournament semifinals * T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas * 9:30 p.m. * ESPN * 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

PROBABLE STARTERS

ARIZONA:

G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior)

G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior)

F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior)

F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior)

C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior)

ASU

G Frankie Collins (6-1 sophomore)

G DJ Horne (6-1 junior)

F Desmond Cambridge (6-4 senior)

F Devan Cambridge (6-6 senior)

C Warren Washington (7-0 senior)

HOW THEY MATCH UP

How they got here: Arizona went 14-6 in the Pac-12 to finish in a second place tie with USC, earning the Pac-12 Tournament’s No. 2 seed based on its season sweep of the Trojans, and then beat Stanford 95-84 in a quarterfinal game Thursday.

ASU went 11-9 in conference play and finished in a fifth-place tie with Washington State, but dropped to the No. 6 seed because the Cougars beat USC during the regular season and ASU did not. The Sun Devils then beat 11th-seeded Oregon State 63-57 in the first round Wednesday and then beat USC 77-72 in the quarterfinals Friday.

The season series: The intrastate rivalry took an unusual twist this season, when Arizona beat ASU in Tempe but ASU beat UA at McKale Center.

On Dec 31 in Tempe, UA won 69-60 despite nearly throwing away a 17-point halftime lead. The Wildcats made just 2 of 11 shots to begin the second half while ASU went on a 19-4 run to pull within two points. But Arizona never trailed the Sun Devils, with Azuolas Tubelis leading them with 21 points and nine rebounds. Oumar Ballo added 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Wildcats ultimately won the game at the free-throw line, taking 16 more trips than ASU did and making 22 of 26 free throws. ASU was 7 for 10, scoring 15 fewer points at the free throw line.

On Feb. 25 at McKale Center, ASU’s Desmond Cambridge hit a 60-footer from the Lute Olson signature on the right sidelines to give the Sun Devils an 89-88 victory in the Wildcats’ home season finale. ASU entered the game ranked last in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting (29.0) and eighth in overall field-goal shooting (41.4) during conference games, but shot 53.7% overall and hit 6 of 16 3-pointers (37.5%).

Pac-12 Tournament history: Arizona has actually only played ASU twice in the Pac-12 Tournament, and not since 2008-09, when ASU beat the Wildcats 68-56 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals before the Wildcats grabbed one of the final NCAA Tournament berths and made an improbable Sweet 16 run. The teams also met the first round of the 2002 Pac-12 Tournament, which was revived that season after a 12-year absence and placed at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. UA won that matchup 73-56 and went on to win the tournament title.

Overall series history: Arizona’s loss to ASU on Feb. 25 snapped a streak of five straight UA wins in the series. The Wildcats lead the 109-year-old intrastate rivalry overall 157-86.

What’s new with the Sun Devils: Since beating Arizona, the Sun Devils have continued to live on the NCAA Tournament bubble. They lost to both USC and UCLA last weekend but notched a Quad 1 win Thursday by beating the Trojans, who were rated No. 48 as of Thursday (if the Trojans slip past No. 50, ASU’s win will be categorized as a Quad 2).

After losing both its games to USC during the regular season, ASU figured it out on Thursday. The Sun Devils only shot 39.0% from the field but hit 14 of 32 3-pointers and scored 10 points off 14 USC turnovers. ASU also made up for its poor shooting by scoring 21 points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge struggled initially after his buzzer-beater at McKale, scoring just 15 total points in Los Angeles last weekend and shooting 3 of 11 from 3-point range on Wednesday against Oregon State. But he led the Sun Devils with 27 points and seven rebounds while hitting 7 of 12 3-pointers on Thursday against USC.

Guard DJ Horne had 20 points at USC last week and scored 16 in Thursday’s game against the Trojans, making 8 of 10 free throws. Center Warren Washington had just two points on Thursday but still had eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

KEY PLAYERS

ASU

Desmond Cambridge

Already etched into ASU-UA basketball history, Cambridge will get another crack at the Wildcats. He says it will be “hard to overcome” the aftermath of his game-winning shot but that the chance to win the Pac-12 Tournament will add motivation. Whatever the case, the Wildcats just might be closing out on him defensively a little more this time.

ARIZONA

Kylan Boswell

UA’s steadily improving freshman sandwiched a big weekend in L.A. with light production against ASU on Feb. 25 and Thursday against Stanford. Boswell made it to the line to hit 3 of 4 free throws against ASU but was 0 for 1 from the field with no assists in only 10 minutes. UA will likely need him to do more this time, especially if Kerr Kriisa’s shoulder remains sore.

SIDELINES

Buzzkill

In the minutes and hours after hitting his game-winner at McKale Center nearly two weeks ago, Cambridge soaked it all up.

Then he almost drowned.

“My phone was glitching at one point,” Cambridge said in ASU's locker room after their win Thursday night. “After that shot, so many random people, everyone in class and just in Tempe (were in contact). That's why I tried to put myself in a little shell, try not to talk to anyone and just stay in my own lane because I knew we had to do plenty more things to do.”

To make sure the shell stayed sealed shut, Cambridge even deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps off his phone temporarily while keeping his accounts alive for when things return to normal.

“It was just way too much,” Cambridge said. “Way too much. People you haven't talked to for four or five years come out of the woodwork. So that's why you keep that circle tight.”

Prepping for Madness

At the same time, Cambridge said hitting his shot was a confidence booster for his game, while ASU coach Bobby Hurley said the game proved to be a preview of sorts of what March Madness would be like.

“It was a big time game,” Hurley said. “I said after that it felt like an Elite Eight. With the scoring, the shot-making, it was an early glimpse into March Madness and what that's all about.

“There’s a lot of things that we're gonna have to do in order to have some success (Friday) night and but it's what you live for.”

The other perspective

Arizona’s Courtney Ramey probably won’t get Cambridge’s shot completely out of his mind anytime soon, either.

Maybe never.

“I've never lost in a way like that before,” Ramey said Thursday. “I think we played a great game the whole game. I don't know what happened to make a shot like that. I mean, it was like a one-in-a-million shot. I feel like if you practice that shot 10 times, I don't think he makes it once. But credit to him. He's a great player. He was all league. He made the shot.

“I just think we kind of flushed it and moved past it.”

Numbers game

0 – ASU losses in five games played on neutral courts this season.

5 – Straight UA wins in the Pac-12 Tournament (UA won the 2022 event and play was canceled after the Wildcats won a first-round game against Washington in 2000).

12 – ASU wins away from home this season.