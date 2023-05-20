San Diego State transfer forward Keshad Johnson announced his commitment to Arizona via Instagram on Saturday during a celebration that appeared to include friends, family and UA coach Tommy Lloyd.

Johnson, who picked the Wildcats over Kentucky, USC and Oklahoma, posted a short video in a slide with his announcement that featured Lloyd in a crowd with him and others.

He then posted a video where he danced and said, among other things, "Zona turn me up, man... AZ turn me up. ... Bear down, how about it?"

Arizona later welcomed Johnson via Instagram, showing him in a photo from the party with Lloyd and former UA and NBA standout Andre Iguodala.

"Keshad brings a lot of experience and versatility to our team from the start," Lloyd said in a UA statement on Instagram. "He scored 14 points in the national championship game last season and was able to impact the game at both ends of the floor, something that is extremely valuable to any team.

"His leadership and commitment to the team contribute to winning at a high level. We couldn't be more excited that Keshad and his family are part of our family."

A 6-7, 225-pound veteran of four seasons with the Aztecs, Johnson visited the Wildcats late last month and then took a final visit to Kentucky before returning to San Diego for graduation and then a week off to make a decision.

Johnson started for SDSU last season on its run to the NCAA championship game, averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.2% overall and 26.2% from 3-point range. He scored a team-high 14 points against UConn in the national championship game.

Johnson kept his recruitment quiet while graduating from San Diego State last weekend but speculation grew this week that he was headed to Arizona. Three analysts on 247's Crystal Ball said Johnson would pick Arizona, while Kentucky Sports radio quoted sources saying "Arizona has emerged as the likely landing spot for Johnson."

Rated a three-star prospect out of San Leandro (Calif.) High School in 2019, Johnson played only sparingly as a freshman in 2019-20 but elevated himself into a key reserve as a sophomore in 2020-21 to a starter the past two seasons.

Johnson's two-point percentage of 59.1% last season ranked 232nd nationally, according to Kenpom, while his offensive and defensive rebounding percentages both ranked in the top 500.

According to the Union-Tribune, Johnson also became a fan favorite for acrobatic dunks and coast-to-coast runs.

"It changed the whole aspect of how I’m viewed as a basketball player," Johnson told the Union-Tribune of the impact on him during SDSU's tournament run. "Now everybody knows I’m a winner. They knew I had the heart of a winner and I talk like a winner, but now I proved to them that I’m a winner.

"That’s the most exposure any college player could have, being on that stage. It’s inevitable for the world to know me at this point. I had a pretty good game in the national championship game. The world has seen that."

At Arizona, Johnson could play a hybrid forward spot still open after Cedric Henderson ran out of eligibility.

The Wildcats now have 11 players on hand for 2023-24 if Azuolas Tubelis stays in the NBA Draft as expected. They have pulled in four players this month -- Johnson, guard Jaden Bradley (Alabama), 7-2 center Motiejus Krivas and 6-8 wing Paulius Murauskas -- to join freshman guard K.J. Lewis as newcomers next season.