San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson is expected to commit to Arizona, according to three analysts who logged picks Friday in 247's Crystal Ball.

On3's Kentucky Sports Radio site also quoted sources saying "Arizona has emerged as the likely landing spot for Johnson."

Johnson is expected to announce his next destination this weekend.

Since announcing last month he would leave the Aztecs, Johnson has visited USC, Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky. He shared video of his visit to Tucson via Instagram.

A 6-7, 225-pound veteran of four seasons at SDSU who announced his departure on April 12, Johnson started at power forward for the Aztecs during their run to the national championship game last season. He averaged 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.2% overall and 26.2% from 3-point range.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Johnson became a fan favorite for acrobatic dunks and coast-to-coast runs. His 14 points against UConn in the national championship game led the Aztecs.