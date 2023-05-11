Thirty four years after finishing his legendary playing career for the Wildcats -- and 27 after his jersey was placed on the McKale Center walls -- Sean Elliott finished his Arizona degree.

According to UA, Elliott received a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Behavior and Human Understanding. He did so under the CATS Forever program, in which former athletes who leave UA in good academic standing can come back to finish their degrees and receive financial assistance if necessary.

Elliott joined two current UA players in receiving degrees this week, walk-ons Jordan Mains (B.S., Business Administration, Finance) and Matthew Lang (Master of Science in Accounting), though none of the three were present for Thursday's ceremony at McKale Center.

👨‍🎓 Congrats to Matthew and Jordan on their graduation!Proud of them and know they will both do BIG things in the future#WildcatsForLife #BearDown pic.twitter.com/2AYxUuHrCO — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) May 11, 2023