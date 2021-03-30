 Skip to main content
Sean Miller and Arizona men's program congratulate Arizona women over Final Four berth
Sean Miller and Arizona men's program congratulate Arizona women over Final Four berth

Sean Miller congratulated the UA women's team on their berth in the Final Four.

 Arizona basketball Twitter

After the Arizona women's team reached its first-ever Final Four on Monday, Sean Miller filmed a congratulatory message that was posted to Twitter while several others in and around the men's program added wishes of their own.

"Congratulations to Adia, the staff and the great women's team for advancing to this year's Final Four," Miller said. "What a great run. Amazing story. You're not done yet. Best of luck against those UConn Huskies. We're with you, pulling with you and incredibly happy for your success.

"Great job, everybody. Bear down."

Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy, a UA alum whose career started as a manager and staffer under Lute Olson, posted "That’s what I’m talking about!!!! Great job @ArizonaWBB and @AdiaBarnes!!! So proud to be a Wildcat."

Congrats also poured in from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, UA basketball operations chief Ryan Reynolds, former UA forward Ira Lee, and (all the way from Russia) former UA center Dusan Ristic.

Meanwhile, men's basketball analyst Ryan Hansen, who also began as an Olson-era manager, listed off some reasons he supports the team.

And UA freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, meanwhile, issued respect for Aari McDonald ... and Sam Thomas.

