Sean Miller and Arizona men's program congratulate Arizona women over Final Four berth

After the Arizona women's team reached its first-ever Final Four on Monday, Sean Miller filmed a congratulatory message that was posted to Twitter while several others in and around the men's program added wishes of their own.
"Congratulations to Adia, the staff and the great women's team for advancing to this year's Final Four," Miller said. "What a great run. Amazing story. You're not done yet. Best of luck against those UConn Huskies. We're with you, pulling with you and incredibly happy for your success.
"Great job, everybody. Bear down."
👏 Congrats to @AdiaBarnes and the entire @ArizonaWBB program on advancing to the #ncaaW Final Four!Keep it going on Friday and beyond!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/SmvNm79lz2— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) March 30, 2021
Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy, a UA alum whose career started as a manager and staffer under Lute Olson, posted "That’s what I’m talking about!!!! Great job @ArizonaWBB and @AdiaBarnes!!! So proud to be a Wildcat."
That’s what I’m talking about!!!! Great job @ArizonaWBB and @AdiaBarnes!!! So proud to be a Wildcat! 🐻⬇️— Jack Murphy (@UofAcoachmurphy) March 30, 2021
Congrats also poured in from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, UA basketball operations chief Ryan Reynolds, former UA forward Ira Lee, and (all the way from Russia) former UA center Dusan Ristic.
FINAL FOUR!!!!!! Congrats @ArizonaWBB!!!!!! So proud of all the players and coaches. What an incredible run!!— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 30, 2021
LETS GO @ArizonaWBB ‼️‼️ Congrats @AdiaBarnes ‼️‼️— Ryan Reynolds (@RyanJReynolds) March 30, 2021
Final 4! @AariMcdonald @s_thomas14 who’s throwing the final 4 watch party 👀😎— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) March 30, 2021
Big congrats to @ArizonaWBB and @AdiaBarnes ! This is the result of the hard work in the past few years. It always pays off #BearDown #NotDoneYet https://t.co/jGNb7Ie4fC— Dušan Ristić (@ristic_dusan) March 30, 2021
Meanwhile, men's basketball analyst Ryan Hansen, who also began as an Olson-era manager, listed off some reasons he supports the team.
Aari 🐐 Baptiste 💪🏾 Reese ❤️ Pueyo 🔥 Thomas 🛠 Bendu 🔒 Coach Barnes 🧠 - this team is on a mission. Love watching them play. https://t.co/zPXclBKoDy— Ryan Hansen 🦏 (@uaryno) March 30, 2021
And UA freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, meanwhile, issued respect for Aari McDonald ... and Sam Thomas.
It’s okay she’s my favorite too. Sometimes I forget I’m playing and I stand there and watch her do her thing... she’s a certified goat— Sam Thomas (@s_thomas14) March 30, 2021