Sean Miller and Arizona men's program congratulate Arizona women over Final Four berth

After the Arizona women's team reached its first-ever Final Four on Monday, Sean Miller filmed a congratulatory message that was posted to Twitter while several others in and around the men's program added wishes of their own.

"Congratulations to Adia, the staff and the great women's team for advancing to this year's Final Four," Miller said. "What a great run. Amazing story. You're not done yet. Best of luck against those UConn Huskies. We're with you, pulling with you and incredibly happy for your success.

"Great job, everybody. Bear down."

👏 Congrats to @AdiaBarnes and the entire @ArizonaWBB program on advancing to the #ncaaW Final Four!Keep it going on Friday and beyond!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/SmvNm79lz2 — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) March 30, 2021