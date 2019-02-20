UA guard Brandon Williams is closer to returning from his knee injury but will not play Thursday against California, UA coach Sean Miller said Wednesday during his weekly news conference.
"We have to be patient, Brandon has to be patient," Miller said. He's had "less discomfort, less pain, and we've been able to move him into doing more things."
Still, Miller said the Wildcats were "desperate to get into the win column, we really are," with what is now a seven-game losing streak, and that a return by Williams would help greatly.
Sean Miller says Brandon Williams (knee) is progressing, but will be out for tomorrow’s game against Cal. pic.twitter.com/UjEyG7dqfS— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 20, 2019
"Every team has certain times during a season when there's injury," Miller said. "So it's not really an excuse but he has great meaning to our team. ... One of the things you have your fingers crossed for when you have a group like we have is to have the most healthy season we can have."
However, the Wildcats at least will have backup guard Alex Barcello available against Cal. Miller said Barcello returned to practice at 100 percent Tuesday after bruising his knee at Colorado.
"He banged his knee so when it first happens, you don't feel good at all," Miller said. "But he's full go" now.
Junior guard Dylan Smith said the Wildcats held a players-only meeting to discuss their mindsets during their seven-game losing streak.
"We're just trying to get on the same page with each other," Smith said. "Make sure everyone knew their roles and make sure no one was giving up or losing faith in the team."