After Arizona blew out San Jose State on Thursday, coach Sean Miller said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Wildcats add a commitment to the 2020 recruiting class by Christmas.
But he also made it clear he’s pretty happy with the one signee he added this week during the early signing period.
Dalen Terry, the 6-foot-6 combo guard from Tempe, signed his letter-of-intent Wednesday night, giving the Wildcats length, strong combo-guard skills and considerable defensive potential for 2020-21 the way Miller described it.
Sean Miller on UA signee @DalenTerry: “We’re really excited to have him. I don’t care where he’s ranked. In my mind he’s a 5-star player. ... Versatility-wise, he’s like a lot of good players we’ve had.” pic.twitter.com/yLUIQ824Wd— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 15, 2019
“The thing that I love about him is he is a great competitor,” Miller said. “And although he can play the point guard position, he can play with two guards. Because he's 6-7, you can really play him anywhere on the court. I also think, like with Josh Green, he has a chance to be just an incredible defensive player.
“He's so unique because he's so tall, and yet he's a guard.”
Miller said Terry should continue improving this season at Hillcrest, where former Wildcat star Mike Bibby is now coaching.
While the Wildcats have been watching Terry for years, it was clear last summer that they turned up their recruitment of him a notch: During one game at the Adidas Summer Championships in Alabama, Miller and two assistant coaches all showed up to watch him -- even as former UA target MarJon Beauchamp was playing on an adjacent court.
“Being from Phoenix, we were well aware of him,” Miller said of Terry. “But any player that you recruit, you want to make sure that we’re a good fit for him, and that he's a good fit for us. And it became very obvious to our staff that he would be a great fit here.”