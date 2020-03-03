Sean Miller says he regrets ejection; Josh Green returns to Arizona Wildcats practices

"You know, each of these guys is different. They're all at a different age. Each injury represents different challenges. You know some guys like to fight through, other guys you know want to be closer to 100%, so the second is, we have to listen to the student athlete as well.

"And the reason that we didn't bring Josh to Los Angeles was just simply it was in his best interest of of improving health wise, to not get back at three in the morning like we did, not be on flights and in different hotels, but be here, and work on his rehab and and try to make a full recovery."

Although he already confirmed that Nico Mannion will be leaving after this season, Miller did not go quite that far when asked if he's received indications that Green and Zeke Nnaji will be leaving as they are widely expected to.

"We won't really address that until the end of the season and that's really the only fair way to do it," Miller said. "For us, it's to coach those guys, hold them accountable, allow them to be the best players that they can become and, in, enjoy the month of March in college basketball. That's the biggest month of them all.