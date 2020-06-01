Sean Miller: 'The hatred that accompanies racism destroys everything in its path'

Arizona coach Sean Miller issued a statement Monday saying he was saddened to hear of George Floyd's death and spoke against racism.
"The hatred that accompanies racism destroys everything in its path," he said in his statement. "There is no place for it anywhere in the world."
A statement from head coach Sean Miller.#APlayersProgram | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Mwbkl5koQR— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) June 1, 2020
Former Arizona forward Ryan Luther has agreed to play in this summer's TBT for Herd That, a group of mostly former players at Marshall.
Luther, who averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for Arizona in 2018-19, spent last season in Latvia. He played his first three-plus seasons at Pitt before grad transferring to Arizona.
Former UA center Chase Jeter has already joined Team 23 in the winner-take-all TBT event, which is expected to be played this summer at one site with just 24 teams under modified and heavily controlled conditions.
Also ICYMI:
UA target DaRon Holmes is leaving Millenium High School to play for Montverde Academy, though all signs are that the Wildcats are continuing to recruit him.
First, I want to thank Coach Ty, the @MillenniumHoops coaching staff and my teammates for three tremendous years. My game has grown considerably since I first stepped onto a HS court. And, I cannot thank you enough for your investment in me as a player and teammate. pic.twitter.com/2rD3Ug8Lbj— DaRon Holmes II (@DaRonagon) May 28, 2020
Miller reportedly did a virtual visit with four-star 2021 forward Alex Tchikou.
