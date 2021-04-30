 Skip to main content
Seattle point guard Nolan Hickman, a former Arizona target, decommits from Kentucky
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

Arizona's pursuit of a point guard for next season may have taken an interesting turn Friday when four-star Seattle-area prospect Nolan Hickman decommitted from Kentucky.

Hickman had chosen Kentucky over Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma and UCLA last August. Hickman has a relationship with UA assistant coach Jason Terry as does UA commit Shane Nowell, a former teammate of Hickman's at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash.

AZ Compass Prep guard TyTy Washington, who appears to be the Wildcats' top target this spring, is also considering Kentucky along with Baylor, Kansas, LSU and possibly the G League.

Hickman transferred from Eastside Catholic to Wasatch Academy last summer, allowing him to avoid the Crusaders' much-delayed 2020-21 season. He faced Washington head-to-head on April 1 in the Geico Nationals, with Washington collecting 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in AZ Compass Prep's 59-54 win over Wasatch. Hickman had four points and nine assists while battling foul trouble.

