Second half of Red-Blue Game offered early glimpse into Wildcats' possible rotation

"I thought they came out a little bit flat," Lloyd said of the Blue team. "I thought they (were like) 'We practice against these guys every day and whatever.’ It’s a good lesson. You can't come out and start halves like that because even if a opponent is perceived lesser, you've got to respect them and you've got to give them your best shot.”

As much as Lloyd said it was good to get the players out in front of the fans, it was also just good to have them out on the floor, period, during what is still just the first week of full practices.

“It’s a great learning experience,” Lloyd said. “We have film. These are live bullets, and even though it's us against us, you're in front of a crowd. Are our guys trying to do too much? Is there a game slippage in certain areas? Now, we’ll be able to watch the film and the great thing about film is you can reinforce a lot of the positives and build on them and then you can find some mistakes and some weaknesses and try to address there.

“Guys, this is literally practice number four so obviously we have a long ways to go. And we're still in a heavy install part of phase of the season. We’re gonna be putting a lot of things in and preparing for different stuff but overall I feel pretty good where we're at.”