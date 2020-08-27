 Skip to main content
Signee K.J. Simpson and Arizona basketball players speak out for social justice
Signee K.J. Simpson and Arizona basketball players speak out for social justice

  • Updated
K.J. Simpson

K.J. Simpson, a four-star combo guard from Chaminade Prep in West Hills, Calif., verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. 

 (Twitter / K.J. Simpson)

Arizona commit K.J. Simpson spoke out for social justice on Twitter, while several current and former Wildcats added their voices on social media.

"This needs to stop," Simpson posted. "... it’s not something we ask anymore, it’s a demand. For every athlete should use their platform to speak on this so we can rise together!!!"

UA freshman Dalen Terry tweeted that "the police is the biggest gang in America if you ask me," while teammates Jemarl Baker, Terrell Brown and Ira Lee retweeted many posts related to social justice and BLM.

Among the returning Wildcats, Lee has been particularly vocal. He still has pinned to Twitter his three minute song entitled "It's Time," written after the death of George Floyd.

Former Wildcat guard Dylan Smith (ds3.ynbm) and inactive UA guard Brandon Williams also posted Black Lives Matter messages to their Instagram stories.

There are other voices around the Pac-12, too. Oregon State canceled its workout scheduled Thursday, while ASU coach Bobby Hurley said Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday gave "powerful words," when he spoke emotionally about the shooting of Jacob Blake.

