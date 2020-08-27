Signee K.J. Simpson and Arizona basketball players speak out for social justice

Arizona commit K.J. Simpson spoke out for social justice on Twitter, while several current and former Wildcats added their voices on social media.
"This needs to stop," Simpson posted. "... it’s not something we ask anymore, it’s a demand. For every athlete should use their platform to speak on this so we can rise together!!!"
This needs to stop... it’s not something we ask anymore, it’s a demand. For every athlete should use their platform to speak on this so we can rise together!!! #JacobBlake #letuslive— Kenneth Simpson Jr (@KSimpsonJr) August 27, 2020
UA freshman Dalen Terry tweeted that "the police is the biggest gang in America if you ask me," while teammates Jemarl Baker, Terrell Brown and Ira Lee retweeted many posts related to social justice and BLM.
the police is the biggest gang in America if you ask me ✊🏽✊🏽— 4👼🏾 (@DalenTerry) August 26, 2020
Among the returning Wildcats, Lee has been particularly vocal. He still has pinned to Twitter his three minute song entitled "It's Time," written after the death of George Floyd.
When I say “We” I speak for all my black brothers and sisters! I have much love for all of you and I just want you guys to know if we keep sticking together we will break down these walls to capture the change we have always wanted 🖤✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tBPngq8UFk— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) June 3, 2020
Former Wildcat guard Dylan Smith (ds3.ynbm) and inactive UA guard Brandon Williams also posted Black Lives Matter messages to their Instagram stories.
There are other voices around the Pac-12, too. Oregon State canceled its workout scheduled Thursday, while ASU coach Bobby Hurley said Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday gave "powerful words," when he spoke emotionally about the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Powerful words‼️Truth 💯 https://t.co/JlLEZHUP0O— Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) August 26, 2020
