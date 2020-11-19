 Skip to main content
Six Pac-12 players, but no Wildcats, make Naismith Award's preseason watch list
Six Pac-12 players, but no Wildcats, make Naismith Award's preseason watch list

  • Updated

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, right, defends against Stanford's Oscar da Silva (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

The 50-player Naismith Award preseason watch list included six Pac-12 players, but none from Arizona.

Stanford had two players on the list for one of college basketball's major awards -- senior Oscar da Silva and freshman Ziaire Williams -- while the other Pac-12 players were ASU's Remy Martin, USC's Evan Mobley, UCLA's Chris Smith and Colorado's McKinley Wright.

Arizona returns no starters from last season but has a former Big East Freshman of the Year in guard James Akinjo and a former McDonald's high school all-American in forward Jordan Brown.

Nico Mannion has not surprisingly been a frequent topic of conversation for well-connected ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

Among the things that impressed the Nuggets about Zeke Nnaji: An impromptu keyboard performance. (Maybe the Nuggets also saw his Red-Blue Game performance (video here) also...)

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is hoping Josh Green can help out his defense.

