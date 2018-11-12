Arizona remains outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but there may be a small consolation for the Wildcats ... in that Buffalo made it for the first time in school history.
The Bulls pummeled the Wildcats in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament, then returned nearly everyone and -- drumroll courtesy CJ Massinburg -- upset then-No. 13 West Virginia last week.
Among upcoming UA opponents, Oregon was 13 and UCLA was 20. Iowa State (9), ASU (4) also received votes while UA received two itself.
Not surprisingly, Duke leapfrogged Kansas into the No. 1 spot after its drubbing of Kentucky.
FWIW, I had Buffalo 23. This was the ballot I submitted this week:
1 Duke
2 Kansas
3 Gonzaga
4 North Carolina
5 Tennessee
6 Nevada
7 Auburn
8 Virginia
9 Villanova
10 Kentucky
11 Michigan State
12 Oregon
13 Kansas State
14 Florida State
15 Virginia Tech
16 Syracuse
17 TCU
18 Michigan
19 UCLA
20 Indiana
21 Mississippi State
22 Wisconsin
23 Buffalo
24 West Virginia
25 Vanderbilt
Arizona has a Sagarin power rating of 32 and is 67 in Kenpom.