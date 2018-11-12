Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) runs back down court as the Buffalo bench celebrates another three-pointer in the second half during the first round NCAA South Region game at the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho on March 15, 2018. Buffalo won 89-68.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona remains outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but there may be a small consolation for the Wildcats ... in that Buffalo made it for the first time in school history.

The Bulls pummeled the Wildcats in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament, then returned nearly everyone and -- drumroll courtesy CJ Massinburg -- upset then-No. 13 West Virginia last week. 

Among upcoming UA opponents, Oregon was 13 and UCLA was 20. Iowa State (9), ASU (4) also received votes while UA received two itself.

Not surprisingly, Duke leapfrogged Kansas into the No. 1 spot after its drubbing of Kentucky.

FWIW, I had Buffalo 23. This was the ballot I submitted this week:

1 Duke

2 Kansas

3 Gonzaga

4 North Carolina

5 Tennessee

6 Nevada

7 Auburn

8 Virginia

9 Villanova

10 Kentucky

11 Michigan State

12 Oregon

13 Kansas State

14 Florida State

15 Virginia Tech

16 Syracuse

17 TCU

18 Michigan

19 UCLA

20 Indiana

21 Mississippi State

22 Wisconsin

23 Buffalo

24 West Virginia

25 Vanderbilt

Arizona has a Sagarin power rating of 32 and is 67 in Kenpom.

